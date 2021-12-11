Letter: JHB should have stood up to Gosar

Where was Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler on Wednesday, Nov. 17, when the House voted to censor Rep. Paul Gosar? She was shamefully joining her GOP colleagues, and voting “not to censor,” and by doing so she sided with the racist, misogynistic, hate-filled members of her party.

By voting no, she demonstrated a lack of courage in supporting a fellow female House member, who is a person of color, and who has become the “go-to subject” of the radical right to stir up their base. By voting no, she apparently condones a vile and violent video, that depicts the killing of a colleague, and attacks on the president of the United States.

What ever happened to the Rep. Beutler who courageously voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump? It’s obvious she has shunned her conscience, in favor of “politics and party.”

John Steppert

Longview

