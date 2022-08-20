Letter: JHB had too much integrity for voters

Let us be grateful that Jaime Herrera Beutler has been voted out of office. She has revealed too much courage and integrity to represent our district.
John M. McClelland
Longview
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board. To submit a letter to the editor, visit tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.
