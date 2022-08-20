 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: JHB had too much integrity for voters

Let us be grateful that Jaime Herrera Beutler has been voted out of office. She has revealed too much courage and integrity to represent our district.

John M. McClelland

Longview

