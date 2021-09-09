Letter: It's OK to wonder 'What was it all for?"

In 1975, I watched the TV coverage of the fall of Saigon and the end of my war. I'd invested two years of my life there. I was lucky and knew it, so many weren't.

The mental dragons and demons had only begun to awaken then. The anger based on the simple question, "What was it all for?" was growing. The guilt, the feeling of personal responsibility, the reliving of things that happened in Nam would be, and are, a part of me, even now.

Now I'm seeing it all play out again in Afghanistan and I, like so many of us who have worn the uniform, fear the young men and women who served in the last 20 years will have that same question, why?

I wish I could tell you that over time your questions will be answered. Sadly, they won't be, so prepare to find within yourself a way to make peace with it all. To find a path forward. It's OK to be angry and confused. It's not OK to carry the load by yourself and even worse to think no one understands or cares. We do.

To all who have served, thank you.

Jim Hill

Kelso

