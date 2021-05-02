Letter: It's not always good to be no. 1

We have done it. We are the world leader. Almost two times the nearest country in coronavirus infections and more than two times the nearest country in deaths.

How did we get here? Just go for groceries or some other supplies and look at all the “special” people not wanting their rights violated walking around without masks and no social distancing, endangering others.

This is against science and statistics, but what do they do? They blame Gov. Jay Inslee for trying to control the virus with proven methods. It is not our state government that is the problem, it is our state’s ignorant or just plan stupid people.

Robert Stockwell

Longview

