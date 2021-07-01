 Skip to main content
Letter: Israel is continuing cycle of victimization
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Israel is continuing cycle of victimization

The June 26 PBS "NewsHour" program reported on increased hate crimes. An interviewed young female rabbi expressed her concern, but spent most of her time on Israel which portends to speak for all Jews, but has a poor human rights record as displayed recently by the efforts to evict long-term Palestinian residents from their East Jerusalem homes to give them to Jewish citizens.

She also felt the occupation of the West Bank and the illegal Jewish settlements there contributed toward ill feelings. Gaza bombing was considered brutal by many. I wonder how many people realize modern Israel was initiated by the Zionist movement started by Theodor Herzl in 1897 and colonization was resisted by the indigenous Arabs well before World War II.

I’ve recently read Israeli is losing support among Jews. The rabbi adds to my knowledge of Jews critical of Israeli behavior. She supports my belief Israel is an example of a group using its victimization to justify victimizing those who didn’t mistreat them, an act that will ultimately harm them.

Richard Nau

Longview

