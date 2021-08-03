Letter: Israel gets too little blame in conflict

The Bloomberg opinion in the July 8 Daily News overlooked the apartheid Israeli law that allows Israel to confiscate Palestinian houses and Jewish citizens to claim. Lack of building permits by Palestinians is the excuse, but Palestinians face near insurmountable hurdles.

The writer did recognize stopping evictions and more humane treatment of Palestinians would help. Dennis Ross, head of the Mideast Section of the State Department, who has played at mediator in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, blamed failure on “Israel insisting on control, Palestinians not willing to compromise.” Ross is a Jew, like other members, except the interpreter didn’t explain. Would you agree to someone wanting total control of you and where you live? The author says there is no serious one-state solution that has been proposed.