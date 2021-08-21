Letter: Inslee's power must be checked

I urge like-minded citizens to contact our local state representatives and push for limitations on emergency powers afforded to the governor's office. These ridiculous mandates must be greatly curtailed if we wish to maintain our freedoms and liberties.

Locking down our society, forcing vaccinations and mask wearing, because of a virus that is essentially a twin to the common flu, is pure insanity.

I also urge citizens to contact their local school districts, and pressure them to civilly disobey these state mandates perpetrated against our students. If we cannot come together and fight this tyranny en masse, we risk losing an essential part of what it means to be an American.

Jeremy Miller

Castle Rock

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0