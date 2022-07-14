Letter: Inslee shows his hypocrisy again

In a classic demonstration of hypocritical, elitist arrogance, Jay Inslee, Washington’s Democrat Governor, recommended Republican voters reject two primary candidates he called a “clear and present danger to democracy” because they question the 2020 election. Does Inslee then also consider Hillary Clinton and the other Democrats who questioned Trump’s election in 2016 a “clear and present danger to democracy”?

The real threat to democracy is Jay Inslee and his more than two-year-old emergency declaration, firing state employees who didn’t take the so-called “vaccination” that neither prevents a person from getting nor spreading COVID. Inslee apparently believes “my body, my choice” only applies to those who want an abortion, but not to those who don’t want an experimental drug injection.

The governor’s emergency powers allow him to quickly respond in emerging situations, but certainly in 2-1/2 years there is enough time for him to involve our elected representatives and senators. Inslee refuses to terminate his emergency declaration because he wants to dictate policy without legislative constraints. It’s time to vote the Democrats out.

Bob Myers

Longview