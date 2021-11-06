Letter: Infrastructure is held back by greed

President Biden’s proposal of $3.5 trillion over 10 years for climate change and infrastructure, allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices has been slashed by more than half due to the intransigence of senators Manchin and Sinema.

Manchin made a fortune from coal; is the largest recipient of campaign funds from the oil, gas and coal industry; and his son owns a coal company. Hus daughter is former CEO of Mylan drugs, infamous for inflating the cost of EPI pens. Sinema is one of the largest Pharma campaign fund recipients.

As egregious as these actions are, Republican senators are abdicating their responsibility for protecting our citizens. Is it possible all 50 Republican senators deny the threat of climate change, can ignore the glaring need for infrastructure repair, and are unaware of the need for paid family leave and Medicare improvements? They appear to be more interested political theater than improving lives.

It’s easy to say a pox on both houses, but to paraphrase a line from “The Hunt For Red October," "You fools, you’ve killed us all" is perhaps more appropriate.

Mike Phillips

Kalama

