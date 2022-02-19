Letter: Inflation trade-off was inescapable

We are currently experiencing the highest inflation rates since the early 1980s. Politicians from both parties are scrambling to place blame for this phenomenon. The resulting din has revealed very much about ideological dispositions and little about the causes of the current inflation.

The basic macroeconomics are simple. Total demand (as measured by Gross Domestic Product) is greater than total supply. The result is sustained upward pressure on the price level. If we attempt to purchase 110% of current output, the price level will rise by 10%.

Much has been made of supply chain bottlenecks. Many of these are COVID related and should abate as the pandemic infection rate declines. The same is true of the retarded labor force participation rate.

The major cause of the inflation is the stimulus provided by federal expenditures (much of it financed by the Federal Reserve creating money) on COVID relief and recovery. In hindsight we could have spent less and had less inflation. This would have resulted in slower economic growth and slower employment growth. This trade-off was inescapable.

Edward Phillips

Kalama

