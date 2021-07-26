Letter: Immunity passports are the answer

We need to provide a COVID T-cell antibody test and issue an Immunity Passport to those who test positive for antibodies. This will include survivors of COVID with natural immunity, as well as any others who took the "jab" instead. These are the groups composing the "herd" in the herd immunity we are trying to acquire. And it provides an alternative to parents who survived the "flu" and feel no need for the "jab" if they have natural immunity. They should get an Immunity Passport as well. Obviously a "Vaccine Passport" is too defective for our population.