Letter: I'm very grateful for Caroline's Cart

Much of our community is unaware of a tremendous service provided by a few of our local merchants.

We were introduced to the “Caroline’s Cart” at our local Winco. This cart is designed to help handicapped or severely limited mobility customers. The person faces the helper who pushes the cart. There are straps also to offer safety while riding.

My mother recently turned 95, has problems with balance and is extremely slow if I allow her to walk. She drove the powered shopping carts until the pandemic kept her out of the store for many months. Now that we are out again, I don’t have the confidence to allow her to drive a powered cart.

We also found a “Caroline’s Cart” at Lowe’s. It would make life much easier to go shopping in other stores if they provided a “Caroline’s Cart.” With this cart she gets to see and socialize instead of feeling isolated from our community. If other businesses have a “Caroline’s Cart,” I am sorry I was unaware of your service to our community.

Beth Bonnett

Kelso

