Letter: Ignoring virus safety sends a bad message

Cowlitz County currently is reporting 150-plus new COVID-19 cases per day. Most will recover in time, but nearly one in three will experience lingering symptoms with major organs, body fatigue or brain fog. The rest, who are largely unvaccinated, will die needlessly.

With almost half the county still unvaccinated, I'm playing Russian roulette every time I enter a local business. Therefore, I spend as little time as possible in unsafe stores - no dilly-dallying, no impulse purchases and I'll go somewhere else next time. A safe business either cards for vaccinations and/or insists on masks, especially for their employees. Allowing unmasked customers or employees tells me they don't care about my health, having me as a customer or managing their bottom lines.

Why can't we work together to end this pandemic and return to a normal life? Insist that employees get vaccinated and respect customers by wearing a mask in any event. Then we can do our part as consumers to safely shop and help local businesses succeed.

Judy MacLeod

Kalama

