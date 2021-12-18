Letter: Ignorance showed through in letter

A recent letter writer to The Daily News claimed that Critical Race Theory taught white kids to hate themselves. This claim is an example of ignorance and denial. Ignorance because CRT is a tool used to view U.S. history from the POV of the enslaved. It is an exercise in empathy.

The only students likely to learn any kind of hate from CRT are the descendants of the enslaved. This self-hate claim is a projection from the letter writer: she hates something about herself she cannot admit. Denial. Racists scream loudest about hate, but hate more than what they criticize. Fear holds hate's hand and fear-driven people should be pitied.