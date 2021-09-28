Letter: If systemic racism is real, it has failed

People who accuse America of oppressing people of color through “systemic racism” can’t seem to be able to tell us what they mean by that or even give us contemporary examples. More important, while there are racists of all colors among us they are not in control. According to the WSJ, hard work, close family ties and a respect for learning has been all that Americans of Asian ancestry needed to succeed brilliantly in our universities, businesses and government. And Hispanics are the fastest growing component of the American middle class.