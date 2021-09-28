 Skip to main content
Letter: If systemic racism is real, it has failed
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

People who accuse America of oppressing people of color through “systemic racism” can’t seem to be able to tell us what they mean by that or even give us contemporary examples. More important, while there are racists of all colors among us they are not in control. According to the WSJ, hard work, close family ties and a respect for learning has been all that Americans of Asian ancestry needed to succeed brilliantly in our universities, businesses and government. And Hispanics are the fastest growing component of the American middle class.

Treatment of blacks has centered on their relations with law enforcement. But a 2020 Department of Justice report showed that arrests of blacks and whites resulted in essentially the same rate of convictions. This is a huge change for the better as is the presence of blacks in significant numbers at the top of every field of endeavor in the country. In other words, systemic racism is nonsense. If white Americans have been really trying to oppress people of color they have been remarkably unsuccessful.

William Dennis

Longview

