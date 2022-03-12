Letter: I hope that faith can turn Russia back

When I went to pray about Ukraine I hit a brick wall.

I know God could blow all those tanks and bombs away in a single breath. But I also know that this isn't the way He normally does things.

So I asked Him how I should pray.

I decided God wants to use the faith of Russians to turn Russia from its wicked ways.

Russia has a rich background of faith in Jesus. Countless Russian saints have been tortured and murdered for speaking their faith. Russians pay a high price for their faith, and are highly rewarded by God's spirit.

I've asked the Lord to water Russian believers richly with the word of God and the spirit of God. I asked him to give them the courage and opportunity to throw off the oppressor and to overpower the murderer.

I invite believers everywhere to agree with me in this prayer in Jesus name.

William Moriarty

Kelso

