Letter: I-1436 will fix state's bad investment

Are you employed in Washington? Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, there is a new 0.58% (58 cents per $100) payroll tax you need to be aware of. This is because of HB 1087 — 2019-20 and will go toward funding long-term care services.

Considering this benefit can only be utilized if you still live in Washington when you need to take advantage of the care, this tax is a bad investment into funding your long-term care. Not to mention the lifetime benefit of this fund is only $36,500, and it cannot be used on spouses or dependents.

Initiative 1436 will help us fix this bad legislation. The initiative will allow Washingtonians the ability to opt out (at any time) of this insurance if it doesn’t fit well into their retirement/long-term care strategy.

If you are registered to vote in Washington, please visit Line-X of Longview on Tennant Way to sign the petition or visit washingtonpetitions.com to order a sheet.

Erik Halvorson

Longview

