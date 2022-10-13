 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Hughes-Ham is worth your vote

I am writing to encourage the Legislative District 19 voters to vote for Kelli Hughes-Ham for state representative.

We live in a beautiful corner of the state with many natural resources to enjoy. Kelli is a passionate, active member of our community. Her goal is to work with all our residents and businesses to continue living and working in our proudly Northwest environment.

As an artist, Kelli works to find creative solutions to complicated problems. As an educator, Kelli is inclusive of all our community members. As a small business owner, Kelli will fight for our local economy. As a parent, Kelli works to create a fulfilling future for our youth. As a nature lover, Kelli strives to have inclusive space for all. As a member of a multi-generational local family, Kelli understands our history.

Give Kelli Hughes-Ham your vote and she will use her voice to represent us with passion and integrity.

Sarah Taylor

Long Beach

