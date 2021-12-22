Letter: How to beautify Longview next year

As Christmas arrives, I put my 86-year-old thoughts to resolutions and best wishes.

I welcome Ann Rivers back to Longview. I hope her energy is the same as she had back in the "old days." She has been appointed Longview's Community Development Director and she's always looking for improvements. I have two suggestions.

1.) For years downtown Longview has badly needed a full-time landscaping contractor to keep the flowers and bushes trimmed and the weeds pulled to keep Longview looking beautiful.

2.) Lake Sacajawea currently has two working fountains. I would like to see a third one placed across from Kessler Elementary School. It would not only be beautiful, but would help aerate the lake and push the dead foliage out the south end.

Many thanks to all first responders, i.e., doctors, nurses, firefighters, teachers, mail carriers. Also thanks to the people who decorate the town with lights and The Daily News staff.

Merry Christmas to all and have a safe New Year.

Bill Kasch

Longview

