Letter: How is mutual fear making us safe?

Israel is suspected by some of blowing up the Iranian nuclear enrichment facility. If so, this wouldn’t be the first time Israel committed sabotage to try to interfere with United States diplomacy.

Consider the Lavone affair in 1954. The U.S. and Egypt were approaching more agreeable relations. Israeli agents failed an attempt to blow up U.S. facilities in Egypt to sour relationships and the event was named after Israel’s minister of defense, Pinhas Lavone.

I don’t think I’d feel safer should Iran get “the bomb,” but then as long as there are nuclear weapons, who can feel safe while that safety seems to be based on mutual fear of the other? I say this believing the atomic bomb used on Japan brought World War II to an end sooner and with fewer deaths, even to Japan than had the invasion of Japan been required.