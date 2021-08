I totally agree with Nancy Brandhorst's letter to the editor of Aug. 13. The home valuations have gotten out of control.

My house is 720 square feet, built in 1950. I bought it 25 years ago. I have done no improvements since that time. It is basically a "fixer upper" at this point.

Last year, they raised the valuation by $21,000, raising my taxes $300. The new valuation is again more than $20,000. So, another $300 in taxes?

Again, with no improvements.

B. Davis

Longview

