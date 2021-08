I just came in from the mail box. We got our new valuation on our home. The land value for this under two acres is $27,560, but the structure value for a house built in 1972 went from $16,930 to $251,610.

Now, keep in mind, this place is pretty much as it was in 1972. I don't mind paying my fair share and the key word here is fair. This is out of sight. An almost $75,000 increase in one year is a bit much to swallow.

Anyone else had enough of this?

Nancy Brandhorst

Toutle

