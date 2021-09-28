Letter: Housing crisis is driven by flippers

An abandoned rental home in the next block came up for auction. Flippers bought it. Without even knowing it was for sale, (and I check the MLS), the renters next door got 3k to move. Flippers bought it.

Renovating old housing stock does improve the neighborhood, however flipping is notorious for minimal upgrades for maximum profit. Buyer beware, I get it.

However, if first-time homebuyers don’t even have the chance for a good-deal pre-flip purchase, then I take issue with it.

Most, if not all, of the flipping contractors have realtors on board. This should be considered insider trading. I learned this back in 2007.

House flipping also raises taxes for all the neighbors when factored into comps during the assessment process.

The house in the next block will still have a very wet crawl space this winter, but it is worth $200K more than last year. The siding is still T-111; but good news, half of it got replaced. Paint hides everything.

Except my neighborhood tax increase. House flippers belong on TV.

Mark Johnson

Longview

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0