Letter: Housing bottleneck must be solved first
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Housing bottleneck must be solved first

I read where the new homeless location will be doubled in size to 100 people. As a hosted site, their goal would be to get these people into housing. That same goal is shared by Community House on Broadway, the Salvation Army’s Hope House, and Family Promise.

A worthy goal, but if all are successful, there is not enough affordable housing available. How can we affect that inventory? Is there stimulus money that could be used? What about the plan for housing to be built on a Longview parking lot? What about revamping some old buildings? How about tiny houses? Other money that could be freed up? Zoning laws that need to be changed?

Let’s get working on this end of the problem before it becomes a bottleneck.

Dorothy Bain Hanson

Longview

