Letter: Hospital staff made a difference for me

On Christmas Eve I had a accident in my kitchen and had to go to the emergency room. There was a wait because they were so busy, and I was amazed at the way people treat the staff there. They are fast with the process, but of course there’s only so many rooms and staff to accommodate patients. I watched as people were rude to the staff, loud enough for all, including children to hear.

These staff members take each patient seriously, as I watched and I won’t go into the sometimes ridiculous reasons some people are there, but just want us all to remember that if you are asking for their help, please treat them with the respect they deserve, and they do deserve it. These staff members are there to help us in our time of need and I only heard one person other than myself say thank you.

Thank you emergency room staff, for being kind, caring and helping me, all of us, on Christmas, and every day. Thank you.

Pam Owen

Longview

