Letter: Homeless should clean up after themselves

I am a local homeowner who has to pay property taxes and other taxes in Longview. There really are so many little taxes I couldn’t try to name them all. But what I can say, is I am sick and tired of spending MY tax money cleaning up the homeless tent cities. Last year it was the covered area at Lake Sacajawea, then the gazebo at the Civic Center. Now it is the site on Alabama Street.

If you’re gonna spend MY tax money spend it cleaning MY yard. I have bushes and trees I would like removed, but I cannot afford someone to clean MY space.

Quit making their lives easier. Don’t sympathize with them. They have places to go, but they don’t want to follow the rules. Make them clean their own dang messes up. It’s not our fault they chose drugs and alcohol and filth. People who want help already are in the homeless shelters that are designed to help them.

Melody Gamble

Longview

