Letter: Holiday decorations bring us normalcy

I so disagree with the lady who complained about the city’s holiday decorations. In this time when so much in the world is changing and new challenges arise every day, I look for some semblance of normalcy, of consistency, of contentment.

I like being able to see those decorations just as they have been even if they are old and worn. So am I. But it seems that to some there must be someone to blame for our frustrations and limitations. Life happens and there isn’t always a bad guy to pin the anger on.

So look at those weathered decorations and remember what it was like a few, or many years ago. Search inside and hold on to the memories of the good times. Merry Christmas everyone.

Kathleen Wilson

Kelso

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0