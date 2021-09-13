Letter: Highlander Festival was sorely needed

Auld Lang Syne.

And a cup of kindness...from Robert Burns.

Kelso would not be Kelso without the Highlander Festival reminding us of our Scottish roots. Inspite of COVID and with reminders of the spirit of volunteer Corey Mugaas, some familiar names in our community pulled it together this year.

Many thanks go to Veryl Anderson, Cindy Keeney, Connie Reams, Mike and Fiina Fowler, and Larry and Lisa Alexander for all their hours upon hours of planning and organizing all year to make this event happen.

Thanks to many volunteers including Patty Murray, Scott Fitch, Renee Buttler, Lisa Wetle, Rick Little, Mark Nelson, Sherry Booth, and Mr. Muirhead.

Also, thank you to the Kelso Parks Department, and Kelso Public Works for set-up and maintenance. So many volunteers and sponsors kept the community spirit alive.

Leigh McKeirnan

Kelso

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0