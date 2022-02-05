Letter: Herrera Beutler shows her courage

Andre Stepankowsky's column talks about the threat of extreme right wing politics in this year's congressional election.

From what I know so far, right wing conservative candidates have crashed into this campaign, stirring up trouble for Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler's re-election bid for a seventh term as our U.S. representative.

They are political nobodies, including Trump puppets funded by outside state money. They already have begun waging a media blitz to unseat Herrera Beutler, a moderate Republican. In this race, she finds herself alone as the incumbent, abandoned by a weak, nonexistent state Republican party with virtually no Democrat opposition.

Stepankowsky (for whom I have a great deal of respect) gives Herrera Beutler credit for standing up to the Trump attack dogs. She showed political courage in calling for Trump's impeachment as president. In the 2020 election, she beat a very tough opponent in Carolyn Long, a Democrat. This time around, Herrera Beutler will have to rally her base in the Third District to find the votes to win.

Go Jaime go!

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

