Letter: Heritage Foundation is no longer serious

Think tank is no longer serious

On Jan. 12, the editors of your fine newspaper chose to publish the opinions of the Heritage Foundation, a think tank once respected by its peers. Those days are long gone. The May 2, 2017, issue of Politico published an article titled, “The real reason Jim DeMint got the boot.” According to Mickey Edwards, one of the trustees: “When DeMint went in (became President), Heritage became very political. It changed from a respected think tank to just a partisan tool and more ideological — more of a tea party organization than a think tank.”

The Heritage Foundation screed, “Inflation is Biden’s Hidden Tax” was a highly partisan rant. The causes and consequences of the current inflation are proper subjects for serious analysis and discussion, not ideological blather. This “editorial” was just further evidence of Heritage’s continued decline.

At one time, the Heritage Foundation was intellectually serious. Now they just provide chum to the alternate unreality wing of the Republican Party.

Edward Phillips

Kalama

Vote yes for Castle Rock schools

We are — the Rock!

This chant has been heard at Castle Rock sporting events for years. It represents much more than a cheer. It symbolizes the essence of our schools and community. Parents and community members are the bedrock of our town. They realize that one generation has a moral obligation and a social contract with the previous and the next generations to build a better future for our children.

Our school district is asking our community to support its ongoing educational programs through an Educational Programs and Operations Levy. This levy replaces the previous one to provide staffing, educational materials and supplies that keep our schools operating efficiently.

Voting YES will help ensure that we remain “THE ROCK” with the “ROCK SOLID” educational future that we want for our children and our children’s children.

Please remember to vote YES by Feb. 8.

Tom and Marsha Quigley

Castle Rock

Wake up and check your sources

Recently, rumors were going around that the Washington State Board of Health was going to round up people for refusing to get COVID vaccines and forcibly lock them up in quarantine.

The rumors were false, but no one wanted to believe them.

Three Republican congressional candidates got up on their soap boxes saying all this was true without checking on this to make sure.

I feel like they were trying to make themselves look like better candidates for the Third Congressional District.

I am a Republican, but I cannot vote for someone who cannot say they are sorry for the false rumors.

I, for one, am fed up with false rumors. Wake up people and check things out before jumping the gun.

Edward Cox

Ocean Park

Return of live events is awesome

Well folks it was great to attend three live concerts during the Christmas season. The Southwest Washington Symphony Christmas concert at Longview Community Church on Dec. 12 was awesome.

Then there was Cool Water on Dec. 18 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. They were at their best again. Next it was the the Northwest Jazz Orchestra at Trinity Lutheran Church on Dec. 19 for the Big Band Christmas. They were at their best. Then it was great to go to a Christmas Eve Service at Longview Community Church.

It was great after two years of a shutdown for live stuff.

Ray Van Tongeren

Longview

