Letter: Hennrich is best for 3rd District seat

I saw an interesting political poll recently. A candidate, Joe Kent, running as a Republican, was in first place, followed by a narrowing margin, a Democrat, Brent Hennrich.

It might be a good time to point out that Hennrich supports a woman's right to choose her own health care. He understands the urgency of climate change and the importance of voting rights for all Americans. Having two grandfathers with membership in the IBEW, Henrich supports union and non-union jobs.

He is accessible, since he actually lives in our district, and has the ability to listen to new and fresh ideas. Especially for our county, which I feel has been underrepresented for years.

Hennrich feels it's time to heal Washington State's Third Congressional District. Let's send Brent Hennrich to Washington, D.C. It's time to end divisive politics and get to work.

Michelle Cooper

Kelso

