Letter: Helping others can help your well-being

Thanks for the great reminder of the power we have to manage our own stress with self care, all in a less than two-minute video. (‘How self care can help you manage stress’ in Latest Video section of The Daily News, Feb. 23, 2022)

While our current stress level is exacerbated by the pandemic, divisive politics and the Ukraine war, we can do something: take action. Living in a democracy, we can talk to those who represent us. For example: Thank Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler for recently supporting a global nutrition initiative that will create a healthier world for children and ask her to also support bold funding in America’s upcoming pledge for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. The Global Fund has spent the last 20 years partnering with low- and middle-income countries to strengthen health-care systems, save lives and even battle COVID. Taking action helps strengthen our democracy, relieves personal stress, and can help create a better world for all.