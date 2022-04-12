 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Help save America with wise spending

I cannot believe this present culture. I have more respect for my faithful dog than I do the ungrateful, uncaring, unthinking pseudo American majority of citizens. The pseudo Americans are paying Japan, China, Germany and Russia anywhere overseas and our domestic billionaires to take our business, industry, manufacturing, services, electronics and future to our present and past enemies.

What is left for our grandkids? Burger flipping, ditch digging and sewer cleaning.

Help save America. Ask for and buy from American-owned companies. Tell the box stores you don't want foreign made or American made owned by foreign companies as they are using our money to buy up America.

Ken Spring

Longview

