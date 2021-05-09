Letter: Hearing aid returned to store where it had been lost

Warning to hearing aid wearers: There can be a serious side effect to COVID-19. No, not from the virus itself, but from wearing those surgical masks that fit around the ear. If you're not careful, hearing aids can fall out while you remove the mask.

I was aware of the danger after I'd shopped at Fred Meyer during the last week of April, but I got careless while I removed the mask and didn't realize one of the aids was missing until several hours later. I immediately went back to search the area where I'd parked, didn't find it, and the customer service clerk said it hadn't been turned in to lost and found.

I was sure I'd have to pay big bucks to replace it. I returned to the store a few days later, and there it was fully intact.

My sincerest thanks to whoever found and turned it in and to Fred Meyer's customer service for taking good care of it.

John M. McClelland

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0