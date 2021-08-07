 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Health care workers are worth trusting
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Health care workers are worth trusting

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

Following COVID-19's reduced restrictions, now we're able to visit our doctor for annual wellness or physical exam visits. And should we need a booster for shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, whooping cough, etc., we'll be advised. From there we can go to a pharmacy and get the booster. We don't have to ask our doctor if they're WOKE or Q'Anon, or RNC, or DNC. We trust this professional just as we did as a child being vaccinated at the time, without questioning the vaccine's protection. Children stood in school lines and got immunized for polio.

In today's COVID-19 vaccines, are we really sure there's a "Wi-Fi chip" or DNA altering agent in the serum? Is remaining "unjabbed" worth the risk of getting infected with COVID-19 or the delta variant?

Monty Gorley

Castle Rock

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News