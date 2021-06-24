Letter: Harris distorts the truth on race

You recently published a letter to the editor from Carl P. Leubsdorf regarding Kamala Harris and her problems at the border.

He indicated in his letter that she was the "first black woman" to hold the office.

This is entirely wrong. She is not black, she is Indian and Jamaican and has no black blood in her at all. I know she uses this to her advantage as she did in San Francisco as assistant district attorney, but she has no more black in her than I do. I wish the truth would be told about this. I know she touts the race when she wants to but it is incorrect.

I wanted to state my opinion and I did write to Leubsdorf regarding this misnomer. If she is so proud of her heritage, she should be true to it and move on. Her name should be "Chameleon" Harris because that is what she is as she is able to change her ethnicity to what suits her needs at the time.

Thank you for your time, I enjoy reading your paper.

Leslie Cullinane

Kalama

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2