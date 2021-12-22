Letter: Hard work made our park look beautiful

Thanks to the efforts of Kelso Rotary and so many volunteers and donators, Tam O' Shanter Park became a truly beautiful example of the pageantry and beauty of the Christmas season.

The drive-thru light display was wonderful. More importantly, it was the beginning, I think of a tradition that will only grow and will in the future, be even more spectacular.

I encourage every Kelso business owner, fraternal organization and our cities caring folks to help the Kelso Rotary with this project. With support from the community, this can become a must-see and experience seasonal event.

Again, thank you, Rotary and volunteers; and special thanks to Kelso City Councilmember Keenan Harvey for making this happen.

Kathy Hill

Kelso

