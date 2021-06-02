Letter: GPE program makes a difference abroad

America’s educational opportunities are not the norm around the world, especially with COVID-19's affect causing more than 1.6 billion students to be out of school. The desire to learn like Timmons exhibits is multiplied when the opportunities are hard to come by. Fortunately, the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) is teaming with countries to put millions of students back in school. America has been an inspirational leader in this effort by the GPE to empower countries to plan quality education systems, invest in and eventually take over costs.