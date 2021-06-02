Letter: GPE program makes a difference abroad

It is inspiring to see stand-out grads in these pandemic times. ("Stand-out grad: Timmons’" by Haley Day, May 29, 2021)
America’s educational opportunities are not the norm around the world, especially with COVID-19's affect causing more than 1.6 billion students to be out of school. The desire to learn like Timmons exhibits is multiplied when the opportunities are hard to come by. Fortunately, the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) is teaming with countries to put millions of students back in school. America has been an inspirational leader in this effort by the GPE to empower countries to plan quality education systems, invest in and eventually take over costs.
As the only international fund of its kind, the GPE and its partners have a five-year program to support learning of 175 million more children in lower-income countries. We can help by asking Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, along with Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, to support a pledge of $200 million a year for each of the next five years. Our calls and letters matter.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Wash.