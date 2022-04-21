Letter: Government policy is thief of motivation

A piece from the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal deserves a bit more ink.

Mathew Hennessey writes about a Quinnipiac University survey that posed the question, "What would you do if you were in the same position as Ukrainians are now, stay and fight or leave the country?"

Forty percent of the Democrats and 68% of the Republicans said they'd stay and fight. Hennessey's response? "One can hardly imagine Americans of yesteryear exhibiting such high levels of yellowbellyism."

Virtues like courage, honor, paying your own way, taking care of your own children, and raising good ones, have all been downplayed in public education and policy decisions.

During the pandemic, enabling government plastered everyone with cash including huge amounts in rent subsidies and business support. Add in food stamps and Section 8 housing and you've got the sloth.

Government policy has become the great thief of personal motivation.

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Oregon

