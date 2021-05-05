 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Gov. Inslee had to act due to poor behavior
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Gov. Inslee had to act due to poor behavior

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

Perhaps Gov. Jay Inslee is somewhat high-handed. But your editorial (April 2) makes no mention of why he thinks he has to be that way.

If people would wear masks, socially distance and not gather in gyms, bars, restaurants, or have ill-advised holiday celebrations, then the COVID numbers would not be increasing and there would be no need for further restrictions.

Freedom is good, but it cannot wholly replace common sense and courtesy for our fellow citizens. We may be individuals, but we live in a society with many others, including some quite vulnerable.

Behave decently and Inslee won’t need to make mandates you don’t like.

Larry Turner

Kelso

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News