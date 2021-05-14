Letter: GOP's dire predictions just tilting at windmills

I’m always amused when Republicans roll out their socialism trope … that the country is being taken over by socialists (Democrats). They said Bill Clinton, president for eight years, would usher in socialism. They said Barack Obama, also president for eight years, would bring socialism. Now they’re saying it about Joe Biden. Can anyone from the right explain why the United States still isn’t socialist despite the dire predictions?

Most people don’t even know what socialism means. They look to nations such as Cuba or Venezuela instead of Canada or most of Europe, where socialist policies have created supportive cultures that invest in and serve the people. Where people have health care and child care because it benefits society. Where education doesn’t come with crippling debt. Where corporations don’t write the rules. Where “gun violence” is not a daily occurrence.

Socialism is not the enemy; ignorance and lies are the enemy.

Cody Walke

Longview

