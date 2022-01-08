Letter: GOP women wish you happy new year

Members of the Cowlitz County Republican Women's Club wish you a Happy New Year!

We would love for you to join our club and help us educate, advocate and build the base of Republican women countywide.

Our primary goal is the election of Republican candidates. We invite candidates to speak at our monthly meeting, donate money and volunteer time to their campaigns. We also are active in local community service: donating items to the women's shelter, care packages to Lewis McCord Air Force Base, books to homeschoolers, and much more.

Learn more about us at: www.facebook.com/CCRepublicanwomen.com or send an email to cowiltzrepublicanwomen@yahoo.com.

Please join with us to help restore and preserve our American culture.

Norma Peters

Longview

