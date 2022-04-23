Letter: GOP should rethink their stance on JHB

Recently, I walked by the local Republican headquarters in Kelso. I have voted a straight Republican ticket all my life but I was appalled to find not a single poster up supporting incumbent Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler. Instead, there were those whose only credentials were they have been endorsed by former President Trump.

If the Republicans want to guarantee this district swings to the Democrats backing the lie the election was stolen from Trump is a surefire plan for success. Congresswoman Herrera Beutler is one of the hardest working people we have in office from this state. She had very legitimate reasons for voting for Trump's impeachment and I totally support her for that.