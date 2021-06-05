Letter: GOP leaders afraid to look into Jan. 6

When King Donald Trump or Lord Mitch McConnell say no, the Republicans follow like sheep. Trump is afraid the investigation of Jan. 6 will point to him as an instigator. The Republicans didn't even have the courtesy to speak with the mother of the dead Capitol guard.

There are a handful of Republicans who stand for the truth. The majority are more worried about their position than what is good for the country. McConnell even said the party comes first. They think Trump's power will last and save their jobs.

I hope 2022 proves them wrong. We are supposed to be "The home of the brave," but we have a Congress of cowards.

Mary Wallem

Longview

