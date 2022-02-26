 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: GOP is imitating Archie Bunker

It seems as if the majority of Republican legislators are of the Archie Bunker persuasion these days. Is there any hope they will shed their prejudices and conspiracy theories and show an inkling of sanity?

I am afraid that is too much to hope for as Donald Trump has captured them hook, line and sinker with his brilliant ideas on how to operate a government.

A few lies here, a few lie there and as long as a good share of the public buys into his "philosophy," this country can subvert itself easily.

Oh, to make America white, great and obnoxious again.

Dennis Sieler

Longview

