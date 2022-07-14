Letter: Good guidance makes a difference

How do you know how your kid is going to turn out? We’ll never know ahead of time, despite the preparation, encouragement and mentoring. We only hope for the best.

As a father of three, many teens have passed through my household. Two of these teens were Adam and Jason Lee. Energetic and mischievous. Whatever their mother Connie did for their upbringing should be bottled and given to all single parents.

Two weeks ago I sought the help of a logging company to remove some nuisance trees from my property. So I called Adam’s Logging Service LLC. Adam and Jason both came out to the house. There was something definitely different about them. They carried themselves so professionally, I choose them for the job.

But that is not the purpose of this letter. I am writing this to point out that no matter how a child acts as they grow, this will not define who they will be as an adult. With good parenting, success is attainable. Connie should be proud.

Jim Desmarais

Longview