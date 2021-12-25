 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: God is everywhere and everything

God is everywhere and everything. He (or she) is the best of us. All of us. No matter what you believe, God is our love. Difference. Hope.

Please be aware. Be awake. Love.

Brenda McCorkle

Castle Rock

