Letter: God desires acknowledgment

I really believe that this generation has no understanding of what putting something before God truly means. God said in Exodus 20:3 “Thou shall have no other gods before me." and make them to you gods of other substance for He is a jealous God.” God desires acknowledgment. My concern is anything that consumes your time leaving none for God is idolatry.

I see almost everyone carrying their phones, consuming every free moment and I wonder if they ever take time to read their Bible. When problems arise or trouble comes, do they call on God and when he doesn’t come to the aid do they say he’s not there or even exists? But just saying I know there’s a God doesn’t cut the mustard either for it says that even the demons believe and tremble. That is the problem, there is no fear of God today in this world and that’s why it says hell has enlarged its mouth to swallow up God’s people because of a lack of knowledge.