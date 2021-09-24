Letter: Glossy signs don't make good leaders

Please resist voting for a candidate for city office based on the number of glossy, high-priced campaign signs the candidate's minions place littering the lawns bordering Lake Sacajawea and the Old West Side.

Disregard the behind-the-scenes power brokers and puppet masters who serve to inflate or misrepresent the qualities of their personally enlisted candidate.

Remember that the extreme amount of money a candidate spends on an election talks loudly, but often speaks of empty promises.

Vote not for a party, but for the more qualified candidate after doing your own research.

In this present world, progressive ideas can be good ideas only if tempered with commonsense.

A vote for Chet Makinster for a continued seat on the Longview City Council is a vote for commonsense. As friends of Chet, we know him for his honesty, sincerity, integrity and for the wisdom he has gained from years of experience on the council. He continues to care deeply for the health and prosperity of Longview and its people.

Cindy Smith

Longview

