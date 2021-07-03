Letter: Glad I can count on Kelso police

I would like to give a shout out to the Kelso police officers who came to make sure everything was OK when I accidentally called 911 around 2 p.m. June 30.

I told the dispatcher I accidentally called 911 and everything was fine, that I was working at the Comfort Inn. She took my name and said goodbye. I went along with my day. I heard someone ask are you Sarah Welsh and my co-worker, Courtney, said no and pointed to where I was.

Two Kelso police officers asked me if my name was Sarah Welsh. I said yes. They were making sure everything was fine, because the funny thing is I accidentally did the same thing the day before.

Thank you for showing up. I know if I ever need assistance I can count on the officers at the Kelso Police Department to be there to help me.

Thanks again and I'm leaving my cellphone at home when I'm working.

Sarah Welsh

Kelso

